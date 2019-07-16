UrduPoint.com
PBM Provides Scholarships To 4,200 Students

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:40 PM

PBM provides scholarships to 4,200 students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has provided over 4,200 scholarships to across the country deserving students during last eight months enabling them to continue their studies despite having insufficient resources.

An official told APP that PBM was ready to provide Rs 5 million for financing scholarships to deserving students of 82 more universities.

He said PBM had provided free medical facility to over 7,000 in last eight months. PBM also plans to open 100 Dar ul Ehasas Centres for providing basic facilities to orphan children during the current financial year, he added.

Likewise, eight more Thalassaemia Centres would be opened in the country.

He said the PBM was operating 150 schools, 40 sweet homes and 150 women empowerment centers which were providing best educational and entrepreneur facilities to students and women alike.

He said PBM had also provided different commodities to over 50,000 disabled persons in past few months.

