PBM Provides Specialized Care To Over 9,330 Thalassemia Patients

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 01:40 PM

PBM provides specialized care to over 9,330 Thalassemia patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Thalassemia Centre, Islamabad has provided specialized care to over 9,330 Thalassemia patients in 2020 to help them leading a normal and healthy life, said an official of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM).

Talking to APP, while quoting a report, the official said approximately 100,000 patients are suffering from Thalassemia in Pakistan and every year 5,000 babies are born with this deadly disease, he said adding that these patients need regular blood transfusion and iron chelation after consultation with a qualified hematologist along with regular diagnostic investigations on monthly basis which is unaffordable by the poor families in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has also provided free financial assistance to Thalassemia patients. The ray of hope was being provided especially to the children with neglected backgrounds, orphans and less privileged, who can't afford the cost for the treatment of this serious disease.

He said Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed down through families in which the body makes an abnormal form of hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen.

The disorder results in excessive destruction of red blood cells, which leads to anemia, a disorder in which patients' body doesn't have enough normal, healthy red blood cells (rbc).

