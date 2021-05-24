PBM providing medical facilities to deserving persons in Jinnah hospital: MD

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar on Monday said that Bait-ul-Mal was providing all the medical facilities to deserving patients in Jinnah Hospital Lahore

He said this while visiting Jinnah Hospital to inquire after the health of deserving patients there.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal MD said that PBM provided medical facilities to 3000 deserving people with the amount of Rs 250 million so far.

He said that each year PBM was providing medical facilities to thousands of patients who were suffering major diseases including Cancer, Hepatitis, heart & kidney diseases,Thalassemia etc.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was keen on provision of good health facilities to poor people and PBM following the line.

Earlier, the Managing Director visited Jinnah burn center and Cancer ward and reviewed the facilities being provided to needy patients.