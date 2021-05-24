UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PBM Providing Medical Facilities To Deserving Persons In Jinnah Hospital: MD

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:06 PM

PBM providing medical facilities to deserving persons in Jinnah hospital: MD

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar on Monday said that Bait-ul-Mal was providing all the medical facilities to deserving patients in Jinnah Hospital Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar on Monday said that Bait-ul-Mal was providing all the medical facilities to deserving patients in Jinnah Hospital Lahore.

He said this while visiting Jinnah Hospital to inquire after the health of deserving patients there.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal MD said that PBM provided medical facilities to 3000 deserving people with the amount of Rs 250 million so far.

He said that each year PBM was providing medical facilities to thousands of patients who were suffering major diseases including Cancer, Hepatitis, heart & kidney diseases,Thalassemia etc.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was keen on provision of good health facilities to poor people and PBM following the line.

Earlier, the Managing Director visited Jinnah burn center and Cancer ward and reviewed the facilities being provided to needy patients.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor Cancer All Million

Recent Stories

Maryam Mujtaba, first woman from AJK, to become co ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai registers AED92 billion worth of real estate ..

22 minutes ago

Summer Spotlight—OPPO Enco Air True Wireless Ear ..

33 minutes ago

ERC launches first phase of vaccination programme ..

37 minutes ago

Vivo Announced Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa as th ..

37 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,481 reco ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.