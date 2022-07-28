PBM, Qatar Charity agree to strengthen social protection efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) Managing director, Amir Fida Paracha and Qatar Charity Chief in Pakistan, Amin Abdul Rahman on Thursday agreed to further strengthen the series of joint efforts in the field of social security.

In a meeting, Qatar Charity's chief congratulated Amir Fida Paracha on assuming coveted post of PBM Managing Director and expressed the best wishes, said a news release issued here.

Highlighting the mutual love and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Qatar, Amir Fida Paracha expressed his gratitude to Qatar Charity for supporting PBM in carrying out the various welfare activities including the provision of artificial limbs to persons with disabilities. He also expressed hope that PBM and Qatar charity would continue their joint efforts to help the poor people of the country.