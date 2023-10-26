PBM releases quarterly installment for disabled persons

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM), has released quarterly installment for the Special Friends of South Punjab.

This initiative was testament to PBM's commitment to providing financial support and assistance to deserving persons.

The Special Friends (Disabled Persons) programme, aimed at fostering a stronger and more supportive community consisted of 560 beneficiaries of various districts of South Punjab.

Assistant Director PBM Muzaffargarh, Syed Kashif Saleem, has informed that 68 Special Friends in Muzaffargarh district will receive their installment through Omni system.

Each registered Special Friend will receive Rs 5,000 as part of the quarterly installment, furthering PBM's mission to provide financial assistance and support to individuals in South Punjab.

Director PBM South Punjab Mehr Mazhar Abass directed all Assistant Directors to monitor and Informed all the Special Friends for the receiving of amount in time from Omni.