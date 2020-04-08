PBM set to pay financial assistance to deserving at their doorsteps

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) is poised to pay financial assistance to widows, persons with disabilities at their doorstep in collaboration with Telenor Microfinance Bank Ltd

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) is poised to pay financial assistance to widows, persons with disabilities at their doorstep in collaboration with Telenor Microfinance Bank Ltd. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked with Telenor in a simple ceremony. Speaking on the occasion Managing Director PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi said Dar-ul-Ehsas had already been closed due to outbreak of coronavirus and children were living with their mothers or guardians.

PBM would transfer the expenditures of 5,000 children to their mothers through Telenor Microfinance Bank, LTD, he added. Likewise,PBM will also provide the financial assistance to around 5,000 persons with disabilities, associated with PBM, under Special Friend Project, throughout the country. Microfinance Telenor Bank will facilitate PBM for CNIC based electronic payments to the beneficiaries, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Talking on the video link with CEO Telenor Microfinance Bank Ltd. M. Mudassar Aqil,the Managing Director PBM, said that present critical condition invoked the philanthropic participation of every person to help the needy country fellows.

Expressing his gratitude to CEO Microfinance Bank for offering their services free of charge, Buppi PBM said that this cooperation interpreted the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take concrete steps for supporting the vulnerable populace in the time of hardships.

While talking on video link, CEO Microfinance Bank Ltd., M. Mobasshar Aqil commended the program for facilitating the orphan children and disabled persons during the crisis. He also showed his passion to work jointly with PBM to minimize the sufferings of poor and needy populace of the country.