UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PBM Set To Pay Financial Assistance To Deserving At Their Doorsteps

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 11:03 PM

PBM set to pay financial assistance to deserving at their doorsteps

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) is poised to pay financial assistance to widows, persons with disabilities at their doorstep in collaboration with Telenor Microfinance Bank Ltd

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) is poised to pay financial assistance to widows, persons with disabilities at their doorstep in collaboration with Telenor Microfinance Bank Ltd. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked with Telenor in a simple ceremony. Speaking on the occasion Managing Director PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi said Dar-ul-Ehsas had already been closed due to outbreak of coronavirus and children were living with their mothers or guardians.

PBM would transfer the expenditures of 5,000 children to their mothers through Telenor Microfinance Bank, LTD, he added. Likewise,PBM will also provide the financial assistance to around 5,000 persons with disabilities, associated with PBM, under Special Friend Project, throughout the country. Microfinance Telenor Bank will facilitate PBM for CNIC based electronic payments to the beneficiaries, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Talking on the video link with CEO Telenor Microfinance Bank Ltd. M. Mudassar Aqil,the Managing Director PBM, said that present critical condition invoked the philanthropic participation of every person to help the needy country fellows.

Expressing his gratitude to CEO Microfinance Bank for offering their services free of charge, Buppi PBM said that this cooperation interpreted the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take concrete steps for supporting the vulnerable populace in the time of hardships.

While talking on video link, CEO Microfinance Bank Ltd., M. Mobasshar Aqil commended the program for facilitating the orphan children and disabled persons during the crisis. He also showed his passion to work jointly with PBM to minimize the sufferings of poor and needy populace of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor Bank Telenor Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Five things on coronavirus in Spain

17 minutes ago

CDA introduces unified hotline to enhance child pr ..

36 minutes ago

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry we ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan says SAARC Secretariat must be enabled to ..

17 minutes ago

Polish church does drive-thru confession for Easte ..

17 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns CCP chairman appoint ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.