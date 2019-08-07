UrduPoint.com
PBM Sets Up Institution For Minor Orphans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:50 PM

PBM sets up institution for minor orphans

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) ::Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) has set up an institution for lodging 100 orphans from 4 to 6 years of age for their full support.

The institution with the name of Darul Ahsas will work in a rented house in Civil Lines.

Assistant Director Baitul Maal Muhammad Arif Saqi told that the admitted children would be given meals, education, dresses and treatment facilities in the institution.

He said the guardians of orphans should contact for lodging their related orphans.

The admission will be made first come first get bases, he added.

