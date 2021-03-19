UrduPoint.com
PBM Sindh Signs Agreement With Three Organizations To Provide Free Medical Facilities To Poor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:29 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Sindh signed agreement with Omair Sana Foundation for Thalassaemia, Fatimid Foundation for Thalassaemia and Welfare Society for Patient Care for Kidney Dialysis under the Grant-in-Aid program on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Sindh signed agreement with Omair Sana Foundation for Thalassaemia, Fatimid Foundation for Thalassaemia and Welfare Society for Patient Care for Kidney Dialysis under the Grant-in-Aid program on Friday.

The signing ceremony was held at here and under this agreement, the funding would be provided by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Sindh to these organization and these three organizations would provide the medical facilities free of cost to poor patients suffering from Thalassaemia and Kidney diseases in the Sindh province.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Bait-ul-Mal Sindh, Hunaid H. Lakhani said that we are working with these organizations on the basis of the private-partnership under which the grants would be provided to these organizations.

While, these organizations would provide the dialysis facilities to kidney patients; he said adding that the patients of Thalassaemia would avail these medical facilities without paying any rupee to the hospital.

Such things were happening because here is real democracy and democracy brings the social change, Chairman Bait-ul-Mal articulated, reaffirming that under the private-partnership, we can help the poor people in the province.

We have already supported other organization and the maximum vulnerable groups were getting the benefits from such steps, he said.

Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal was providing the funds to support the poor people without any discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion or sect.

Dr. Muneeb from Fatimid Foundation said that our organization was working in providing the medical facilities to Thalassaemia patients in the province, reiterating that the all kinds of support would be provided to poor people free of cost.

We are using these funds on Thalassaemia patients because medicine used for these patients was so expensive that no poor patient could afford, he said, adding that we are thankful to the Bait-ul-Mal for this support.

He further informed that there were numerous branches of our origination working in the Pakistan and some of them are in different cities of Sindh province like Hyderabad, Larkana, Karachi and Tando Allahyar.

Dr, Saqib Ansari urged that the test of Thalassaemia should be made mandatory for each couple before marriage and this was only way to control this disease. He said while appreciating PBM that Bait-ul-Mal was also extending the support for cancer patients.

He further informed that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal is corruption free institution and extending all kinds of support to the organizations and we can give the examples of such institutions which were doing marvelous job in providing medical facilities free of cost to the poor people.

