PBM South Punjab Launches Ramadan Package, Iftar Dinner Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Under the directions of Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Shaheen Khalid Butt, a major welfare initiative was being launched for the holy month of Ramadan.
Director PBM South Punjab, Rana Ramzan Tahir, initiated the meeting with philanthropists and representatives to launch the program under a public-private partnership.
The meeting, attended by district officers and other representatives from South Punjab, focused on the distribution of the Ramadan package for deserving individuals and the arrangement of Iftar dinners for those in need.
Managing Director Shaheen Khalid Butt emphasized the need for greater collaboration with philanthropists to expand the initiative and support more beneficiaries.
Additionally, PBM South Punjab is in contact with international companies to launch a lunch program aimed at schools rescuing child laborers and women empowerment centers, ensuring broader support for marginalized communities.
The initiative reflects PBM’s commitment to social welfare and assisting underprivileged individuals during Ramadan.
