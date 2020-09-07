PBM spends Rs 124.45 mln on child labourers education in last financial year

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has spent Rs 124.45 million on imparting education to 18,519 labour children in its 159 Schools for Rehabilitation of Child Labour during the financial year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has spent Rs 124.45 million on imparting education to 18,519 labour children in its 159 Schools for Rehabilitation of Child Labour during the financial year 2019-20.

According to annual report of PBM, a total of 19,574 destitute children have been passed out from these centres, established to eliminate forced labour from the country, while 19,888 poor labour children were being imparted education in Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Schools for Rehabilitation of Child Labour right now.

The schools, established countrywide in 1995, are providing free education, clothing, footwear and stipend to enrolled children as well as subsistence allowance to their parents.

The objectives of establishing these schools was to wean away children from the hazardous child labour environment, impart Primary education and bring poor children into mainstream of social milieu.

The enrolled children were being provided Rs 10 as daily stipend while parents receive Rs 300 per month as subsistence allowance.

A total of 73 PBM school for Rehabilitation of Child Labour are working in Punjab, 37 in Sindh, 24 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 24 in Balochistan, 14 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and 11 such centres are imparting education to child labours in Gilgit Baltistan.

