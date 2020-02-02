PBM spends Rs 20 bln on providing free treatment to deserving patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) had spent Rs 20 billion in providing treatment facilities to patients of serious diseases in last 10 years, Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi said.

Talking to APP, he said the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has spent over Rs 3 billion on patient's treatment.

Free treatment of over 12,252 patients had been treated in last six months from July 2019 to December 2019.Of which majority was cancer patients.

PBM was determined to help making the poor self sufficient.

PBM was discouraging Individual Financial Assistance (IFA) by gradually decreasing the allocations. Rs 500 million IFA was provided by PBM during PML-N government's tenure which was brought down to Rs 40 to Rs 50 million last year.

This year the IFA will be decreased further to Rs 20.50 to Rs 30 million.

He said the PBM budget could be enhanced to Rs 8 billion this year.

PBM will provide World Health Organisation (WHO) identified 25 Assistance devices to disable persons at their door step free of cost. The devices will be distributed on first come first serve basis after online registration.

PBM plans to distribute 10,000 customised wheel chairs to the deserving on first come first serve basis. 2,000 disabled has so far been provided wheelchairs and other relevant devices.

He said PBM would sponsor 10,000 cochlear implant surgeries in next few years. A cochlear implant surgery costing from Rs 1.5 million plus. PBM has joined hands with four private hospitals for conducting over 334 cochlear implant surgeries. PBM would pay Rs 1 million for each surgery, while rest amount will be paid by these hospitals under corporate social responsibility.

He said the current management has started English spoken classes, IT labs in its Dar ul Ehsaas centres (Orphanages).

PBM was planning to gradually phase out orphanages and switch to supporting widow mothers under Orphan Widow Support System. Under the system, a widow mother of one child will be paid Rs 8,000 for providing basic facilities to one orphan and a mother having two orphan children will be paid Rs 12,000. The mother will be required to enrol her orphan children in private school and deposit fee slip in PBM. Initially 100 widow mothers will be provided cash payments in areas where Dar ul Ehsaas does not exist.

PBM was planning to provide interest free loans from Rs 25,000 to Rs 100,000 to the pass out deserving women of its 160 Women Empowerment Centres (WECs) in collaboration with Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPF) for starting on business. Every year 25,000 women passed out from WECs. A total of 290,000 women have so far passed out from WECs. While 12,300 women were registered in WECs in its six month courses.

He said 18,375 poor children were getting education in PBM run schools for rehabilitation of child labour.

PBM was also helping the poor students to complete their higher studies. A total of 5,600 deserving students has so far been conferred scholarships.PBM provides up to Rs 100,000 scholarship per annum to any deserving student.MoUs have already been signed with 40 universities for providing scholarships to 50 students each.

PBM has also registered 5,500 Thalassemia patients.

PBM has decided to contribute on Clean Green initiative in collaboration with Ministry of Climate Change in districts where tree cutting is rampant.Initially, he said 10,000 Energy Efficient Stoves will be distributed.

