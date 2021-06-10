UrduPoint.com
PBM Spends Rs 367.35 Mln On Orphanages

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has spent a sum of Rs 367.35 million on providing basic amenities to orphans residing in its Dar-ul-Ehsas Centres (orphanages) during the first nine months of the current financial year 2021.

According to Economic Survey launched by Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, the orphan children were being provided free food, nutrition, medical treatment, boarding and lodging, as well as, free education through well reputed educational institutions.

Meanwhile, the PBM had also spent Rs 3.596 million on providing free of cost boarding/lodging, messing and medical care to senior citizens residing in two Ehsas Kadas during the current financial year (from July to March).

