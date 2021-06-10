UrduPoint.com
PBM Spends Rs 437.985 Mln On Providing Non-formal Education To Labour Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :A sum of Rs 437.985 million has been spent by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) for providing informal education to Child labour in its Schools for Rehabilitation of Child Labour (SRCLs) working under the umbrella of Ehsaas programme.

According to the first nine month of current financial year's Economic Survey 2021 launched by Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, PBM has established 159 National Centres for Rehabilitation of Child Labour for imparting non-formal education to labour children aged 5-6 years. PBM was also providing free uniform, books and stationery.

