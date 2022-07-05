UrduPoint.com

PBM Spends Rs 441.649 Mln On Providing Basic Amenities To Orphanages

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2022 | 04:30 PM

PBM spends Rs 441.649 mln on providing basic amenities to orphanages

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has spent Rs 441.649 million on providing basic amenities to orphan children residing in its Dar-ul- Ehsaas Centres (orphanages) during the first nine months of last financial year.

According to official sources, orphan children were being provided free food, nutrition, medical treatment, boarding and lodging, as well as, free education through well reputed educational institutes.

Meanwhile, PBM has spent a sum of Rs 7.100 million to provide free boarding/ lodging to shelter less senior citizens in its 2 centres called Ehsaas Kada.

The enrolled senior citizens (above 60 years of age) were being provided free of cost boarding/lodging, messing and medical care of excellent standard.

PBM has also spent a sum of Rs 183.015 million on providing basic amenities to shelter less people and labours who visited 39 Panagahs during the first nine months of last financial year. The main focus was on providing quality service delivery by taking care of multiple aspects including health care, safe, secure living environment, hygienic food in a respectable manner.

