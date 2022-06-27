PBM spends Rs 442.649 mln on providing facilities to orphans of Dar-ul-Ehsaas Centres

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has spent an amount of Rs 442.649 million for providing free accommodation and other facilities to orphans residing in its Dar-ul-Ehsaas Centres during the first nine months of current financial year. According to official sources, PBM has established Dar-ul-Ehsaas (orphanages) for the orphan children, where they were being provided free food, nutrition, medical treatment, boarding and lodging as well as free education through well reputed educational institutes.

An amount of Rs 183.

015 million has been utilized under Ehsaas Panahgahs initiative up to March while an amount of Rs 161.088 million has been utilized under Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye (EKBNS) initiative till March.

The main focus of Panahgahs under Ehsaas Programme was on quality service delivery to the shelter-less persons, by taking care of multiple aspects including health care, safe /secure living environment, hygienic food etc. in a respectable manner.

A total of 39 Ehsaas Panahgahs are functional and PBM has procured 40 food vehicles to deliver the foods by donors.