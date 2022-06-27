UrduPoint.com

PBM Spends Rs 442.649 Mln On Providing Facilities To Orphans Of Dar-ul-Ehsaas Centres

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2022 | 04:00 PM

PBM spends Rs 442.649 mln on providing facilities to orphans of Dar-ul-Ehsaas Centres

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has spent an amount of Rs 442.649 million for providing free accommodation and other facilities to orphans residing in its Dar-ul-Ehsaas Centres during the first nine months of current financial year. According to official sources, PBM has established Dar-ul-Ehsaas (orphanages) for the orphan children, where they were being provided free food, nutrition, medical treatment, boarding and lodging as well as free education through well reputed educational institutes.

An amount of Rs 183.

015 million has been utilized under Ehsaas Panahgahs initiative up to March while an amount of Rs 161.088 million has been utilized under Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye (EKBNS) initiative till March.

The main focus of Panahgahs under Ehsaas Programme was on quality service delivery to the shelter-less persons, by taking care of multiple aspects including health care, safe /secure living environment, hygienic food etc. in a respectable manner.

A total of 39 Ehsaas Panahgahs are functional and PBM has procured 40 food vehicles to deliver the foods by donors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Vehicles March Million

Recent Stories

Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways ..

Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways, and public transport: NCOC

11 minutes ago
 Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in ..

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in July

1 hour ago
 PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

2 hours ago
 PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

3 hours ago
 Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan is set to take part in tri-nation T20 ser ..

Pakistan is set to take part in tri-nation T20 series with New Zealand and Bangl ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.