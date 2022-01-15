UrduPoint.com

PBM Starts Distribution Of Free Meal In City Under Koi Bhooka Na Soye Programme

Published January 15, 2022

PBM starts distribution of free meal in city under Koi Bhooka Na Soye programme

Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) has started soft launching of meal distribution under 'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye' programme initially with one truck in the city to provide free meal to the poor and deserving people as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) has started soft launching of meal distribution under 'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye' programme initially with one truck in the city to provide free meal to the poor and deserving people as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Regional Director PBM South Punjab, Abdul Mannan Chaudhary told APP here on Saturday that the 100 packets of meal were being distributed daily at Madni chowk route with assistance of Saylani welfare trust.

He said that the formal inauguration of 'Meal on Wheel' under Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye programme would be made after they achieve 100 percent targets of the programme. He said that meal would be distributed through two trucks in the city as each truck would distribute 500 packets of meal daily at different routes of the city.

PBM Regional Director said that truck would stay half an hour at each point and then move froward to next stop as meal would be distributed lunch and dinner timing daily.

Mr Abdul Mannan informed that Saylani trust was providing meal to them and PBM staff distributed it. He said that all the facilities including cooking and others were available in the trucks and added that cooking of meal would also be made into the trucks soon.

He said that another truck would also start working in Bahawalpur district from next week as all arrangements have been finalized regarding it.

He said that positive response of the people was coming as people started to gather at the points before arrival of the truck to get free meal and hoped that the programme would continue regularly to facilitate the deserving people.

