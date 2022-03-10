UrduPoint.com

PBM Starts Ehsaas Koye Bhooka Na Soye Programme In Dera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 06:59 PM

PBM starts Ehsaas Koye Bhooka Na Soye programme in Dera

As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan towards Riasat-e-Madian, Pakistan Baitul Mall Thursday started Ehsaas Koye Bhooka Na Soye programme in district DI Khan where free meal would be distributed among deserving people on daily basis

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Iqbal Khan Wazir, focal person to the Federal Minister for development affairs, the inaugural ceremony Nawaz Khan, Assistant Director PBM Zafar Khan and supervisor of the shelter home Quratul Ain attended the inaugural ceremony wherein free meal was distributed among deserving persons.

The ADC speaking on the occasion said that a mobile truck would distribute free meal among deserving people on daily basis at 100 different designated points within the city.

He said that meal would be cooked at the shelter home of PBM adding that under Ehsas programme the government was already providing accommodation and meal to the deserving persons three times a day.

