PBM starts programme to implant cochlear device in children

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) on Thursday launched its programme to implant imported cochlear device in deaf children by implanting it in two children Abdullah Jan and Kashif Imran in a ceremony held here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) on Thursday launched its programme to implant imported cochlear device in deaf children by implanting it in two children Abdullah Jan and Kashif Imran in a ceremony held here.

Abdullah Jan aged three , a resident of Multan, and three year old Kashif Imran a resident of Islamabad were implanted the cochlear devices.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan gave Azan (call to prayer) in the ears of the children who got the device.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal had allocated budget for the operation of 143 children in the current financial year while the cost of treatment of one child was approximately Rs 1.

4 million,Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi said on the occasion.

He said that the initiative of cochlear implants was being made part of the Prime Minister's Ehsaas program.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's dream of a welfare state on the pattern of Medina required that steps should be taken to resolve problems of the society on sustainable manner , Buppi added.

He said that PBM was trying its best to play its role and, now the philanthropists will also have to come forward to contribute to this welfare work and help deprived sections of society.