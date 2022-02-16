PBM steering welfare programs for poor under vision of PM Imran Khan: Zaheer Khokhar

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Wednesday said that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal was extending assistance to poor, deserving, unemployed and widows and different programs were designed for their welfare according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Wednesday said that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal was extending assistance to poor, deserving, unemployed and widows and different programs were designed for their welfare according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed the views in a meeting with Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Ongoing programs of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal came under discussions in the meeting while views were also exchanged over expansion of Langarkhana and Panahgah projects of PBM.

MD Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal speaking at the occasion said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had a compassionate heart for the people and he was determined to ensure rights to the people and welfare of the masses. Ehsas Panahgah, Koe Bhooka na Soay and other welfare programs of PTI government were proving beneficial for the poor people, he added.

Skill development courses were being offered to women and other financial aid packages including sewing machines were provided so that women could start their own business and lead a better life, he said.

Around 40% of PBM's budget was spent in health sector and expenses for treatment of patients with heart disease, cancer, hepatitis and other diseases were borne by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, he said and added that PBM had set up counters in government hospitals where patients could apply for treatment at government expense.

He said that PBM was also assisting deserving students of the country through scholarships for higher education while people whose limbs had been amputated due to any accident were provided artificial limbs by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal so that the affected persons could lead a better life.

On the occasion, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the poor men were taking benefit of Ehsas cash, Langarkhana and Panahgah projects. Stressing need of expanding Ehsas Panahgah across Sindh province the opposition leader urged Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal to provide full support to the poor and deserving people of Sindh.

Prime Minister Imran Khan awakened the people by challenging the rotten political system and now steering Pakistan to path of progress and development, Haleem Adil said and vowed "under the leadership of Imran Khan, we will continue our struggle to make the country Quaid-e-Azam's Pakistan." Haleem Adil Sheikh while addressing Bilawal Zardari said that his party was no more a democratic party but turned into a family mafia as Bilawal considered only his family as capable youth while the rest were his slaves.

He alleged that people harassing the daughters of Sindh were sitting in Bilawal House while killers of Nimrata Kumari, Noshin Shah and other students of Sindh had become the right hand of the Chief Minister Sindh.

The PPP become a symbol of drugs and destruction of educational institutions in Sindh, he deplored and questioned "if Sindh ministers believed that performance of educational institutions is better then why do they not enroll their children into government schools?" Haleem Adil said that 'Jiyalas' were rewarded by snatching jobs from the youth of Sindh and slogan of 'Roti, Kapra aur Makan' had proven the biggest disaster for Sindh.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has empowered the youth, elevated them to legislative houses and also launched special schemes for empowerment of the youth, he said.

Earlier, Haleem Adil Sheikh presented tradition gift of Sindhi cap and Ajrak to the distinguished guests.