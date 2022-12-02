UrduPoint.com

PBM Strives For Welfare Of PWDs: Amir Fida Paracha

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2022 | 06:50 PM

PBM strives for welfare of PWDs: Amir Fida Paracha

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Managing Director, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Amir Fida Paracha on Friday said that Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) are an important part of our society and PBM is taking several initiatives to make them financially independent.

Talking to APP in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, PBM always stands beside the persons with disabilities and would continue its efforts to further improve and extend its efforts for the betterment of PWDs.

He said that the main objective of the establishment of PBM was to cater to the needs of special people and provide them with maximum facilities.

"PBM is providing assistive devices, health care facilities and technical skills to these people aiming to bring them into the mainstream", he said.

He added that PBM was also providing cochlear implant facility to the deaf persons which is an expensive treatment.

Unfortunately, currently, the project of cochlear implant is stopped due to budgetary constraints however PBM was still trying to continue the facilities.

He said that PBM was also working to provide upgraded and customized wheelchairs to physically impaired people and also collaborating with different NGOs to extend support to the special persons through providing them better devices.

He said, "I want to reassure that PBM and the government of Pakistan is standing beside these people and committed to providing them maximum relief and facilities.

Amir Paracha said that PBM is also planning to provide special technical training for the skill development of these special people so that they can be financially independent and contribute to the process of national development and prosperity.

