PBM supporting the poor to mitigate sufferings: MD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was supporting the vulnerable populace of the country, including labourers and daily wage earners aiming to combat the multifarious challenges of poverty.

Briefing Chief Whip in the Senate Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, who called on PBM Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha at the PBM head office, he shared the poor-friendly ongoing projects of the organization and underlined rehabilitative measures for the flood affected families in detail.

He said the main focus was to mitigate the sufferings of poor patients, students, women, children, disabled persons and others.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla appreciated the welfare schemes of the PBM, and promised his support to enhance the scope and impact of its pro-poor initiatives.