UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PBM Taking Exclusive Measures To Rehabilitate Disable People, MD Vows

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

PBM taking exclusive measures to rehabilitate disable people, MD vows

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Underlining WHO's report quoted as 15 percent of the country's population are disabled, MD Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Bappi pledged to have turned them an effective part of the society by adopting exclusive measures.

While addressing to a ceremony organised to distribute wheelchairs among the marginalised sections of society here Saturday, MD PBM equated development of the country with rehabilitation of disable faction of the nation. Unproductivity causes through crippling segments of society is estimated to be reached around $55 billion currently to national exchequer, he read excerpt of WHO, a UN body committed on health affairs.

He called for making disable quite an effective through artificial limbs and assistive devices equipped with requisite technology. He said incumbent government was leaving no stone unturned to meet such a daunting task by taking good possible measures.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology United Nations Government Billion

Recent Stories

Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari appointed as new Rector ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan Red Crescent cricket team beat Sports Wri ..

17 minutes ago

Dr.Firdous holds open court

17 minutes ago

PHC holds full court reference in memory of late C ..

17 minutes ago

Peskov Says West's Negative Reaction to Russian CO ..

21 minutes ago

Citizen faces difficulties due to gas load sheddin ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.