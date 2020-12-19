PBM taking exclusive measures to rehabilitate disable people, MD vows

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Underlining WHO's report quoted as 15 percent of the country's population are disabled, MD Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Bappi pledged to have turned them an effective part of the society by adopting exclusive measures.

While addressing to a ceremony organised to distribute wheelchairs among the marginalised sections of society here Saturday, MD PBM equated development of the country with rehabilitation of disable faction of the nation. Unproductivity causes through crippling segments of society is estimated to be reached around $55 billion currently to national exchequer, he read excerpt of WHO, a UN body committed on health affairs.

He called for making disable quite an effective through artificial limbs and assistive devices equipped with requisite technology. He said incumbent government was leaving no stone unturned to meet such a daunting task by taking good possible measures.