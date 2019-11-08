Pakistan Baitul Maal is utilizing all available options and resources to make dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan comes true about establishment of welfare state on the pattern of Riasat-e-Madina in the country, said Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) Aoun Abbas Bapi here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ):Pakistan Baitul Maal is utilizing all available options and resources to make dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan comes true about establishment of welfare state on the pattern of Riasat-e-Madina in the country, said Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) Aoun Abbas Bapi here on Friday.

He was addressing participants of the ceremony held after signing MoU regarding scholarship of deserving students in Govt. Islami College University under 'Prime Minister Ehsas Program,' agreement of Pakistan Institute of Prosthetic and Orthotic Sciences (PIPOS), inauguration of Pakistan Thealisemia Center and inauguration of 'Darul Ehsas (orphanage)' at tehsil headquarter Khaar Bajaur district.

Bapi said that no stone would be left unturned to help out deprived and poor segment of the society adding PBM has already initiated efforts to facilitate these people. He said that 55 Darul Ehsas Centers have been established under the Prime Minister Ehsas Program wherein more than 5500 orphans have been given needed help and assistance.

The number of these centers would be increased to 100 at the end of the year. Aoun Bapi said that 100 orphans of 4 to 6 years residing in Bajaur district would also be provided accommodation, education and basic facilities under Darul Ehsas Program. He also said that deserving youth of Bajaur can contact PBM for getting educational scholarships.

Highlighting the importance of the womenfolk, Bapi said that emancipation of women is vital to make them useful part of the society.

He informed that PBM would provide scholarships of rupees one lac each to deserving students of Islamia College University Peshawar. He said deserving disabled would also be provided financial assistance to get artificial limbs through PIPOS.

Earlier, MD PBM also inaugurated Pakistan Thalassemia Center in Khaar tehsil of district Bajaur. He said that the facility would provide all the needed help to patients suffering from the deadly disease in Bajaur.