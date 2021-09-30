UrduPoint.com

PBM To Add 24 More Trucks To Mobile Food Fleet

Thu 30th September 2021 | 02:42 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) is going to expand 'Mobile Truck Food Service' under the project 'Koi Bhooka Na Soye' (no one sleeps hungary) till October 30 in various parts of the country including Islamabad, Sindh, Balochistan,Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Talking to APP, Assistant Director PBM Salma said,"Currently, 16 mobile trucks are providing services and it would be expanded to 40 mobile trucks in various parts." She said Koye Bhooka Na Soye' was a new policy initiative of the Federal government to eliminate hunger in the country and the initiative is an extension of Ehsaas Langar Policy which aimed to distribute cooked meals at designated delivery points to people in need especially those at risk of or experiencing hunger.

"Meals are delivered free of charge through food truck arrangements many of the EKBNS recipients are the labour class including the elderly, differently-abled, laborers, daily wage earners, women and children who cannot access Ehsaas Langar sites in industrial zones and bus stations," she said.

This program has been designed in a public private partnership mode whereby Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal is responsible for the operations of the food trucks and Saylani Welfare International Trust responsible for provision of meals, she added.

