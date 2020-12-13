UrduPoint.com
PBM To Assist Nishtar Hospital For Setting Up Artificial Limbs Workshop

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 12:20 PM

PBM to assist Nishtar hospital for setting up artificial limbs workshop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait ul Maal (PBM) would assistant administration of Nishtar hospital to make its artificial limbs workshop completely functional.

According to official sources, Artificial Limbs Workshop of Nishtar hospital was not functioning properly. They said two staffers were deputed in the workshop to facilitate persons with disabilities but it was not possible to facilitate patients with limited staff and resources.

Pakistan Bait ul Maal decided to extend donations for establishing well equipped Artificial Limbs Workshop and ensure its proper functioning completely.

Managing Director Pakistan Bait ul Maal Aon Abbas Bappi stated that there was no dearth of funds in Bait ul Maal.

He stated that he was much interested to run the workshop and facilitate persons with different abilities.

Provision of artificial limbs to persons with disabilities has a vital importance in their lives. Bappi remarked that it was more important than provision of financial assistance.

Artificial limbs brings ease in life of the differently abled persons, he noted.

Bappi also lauded performance of Non Government Organization (NGO) Helping Hand Foundation as it was offering artificial limbs to the special persons.

