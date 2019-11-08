UrduPoint.com
PBM To Conder 10,000 Scholarships To Deserving Students Till December

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 03:18 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) would confer scholarships on 10,000 deserving university students in the current calendar year, Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi said Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) would confer scholarships on 10,000 deserving university students in the current calendar year, Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi said Friday.

Addressing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony with University of Sindh, Jam Shoro, the MD said PBM has so far distributed 7,000scholarships to the deserving university students.

Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi and Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Professor Dr Fateh Muhammad Barft inked the MOU to provide scholarships to 50 deserving students of the university per year.

