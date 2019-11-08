PBM to conder 10,000 scholarships to deserving students till December

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) would confer scholarships on 10,000 deserving university students in the current calendar year, Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi said Friday.

Addressing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony with University of Sindh, Jam Shoro, the MD said PBM has so far distributed 7,000scholarships to the deserving university students.

Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi and Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Professor Dr Fateh Muhammad Barft inked the MOU to provide scholarships to 50 deserving students of the university per year.