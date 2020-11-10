UrduPoint.com
PBM To Conduct Over 200 Cochlear Implant Surgeries By March 2021

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

PBM to conduct over 200 cochlear implant surgeries by March 2021

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has finalized arrangements to conduct cochlear implant surgeries of over 200 speaking and hearing impaired children of poorest of the poor segment of society by March 2021, said an official.

Talking to APP, he said the process of cochlear implant surgeries was slow due to limited capacity of hospitals. PBM has already registered 334 children for conducting their cochlear implant surgeries, while 501 more such cases were in pipelines for surgeries.

PBM had already spent Rs 31 million on conducting cochlear implant surgeries of some 31 deserving children from October 2019 to June 2020.

A cochlear implant, costs from Rs 1.3 million to Rs 1.8 million, he said adding that PBM was conducting the surgeries in collaboration with some private hospitals. PBM pays one million for each surgery while rest was being paid by respective private hospital.

The cochlear implant operations were started in October 2019.

A cochlear implant is a small, complex electronic device that can help to provide a sense of sound to a person who is profoundly deaf or severely hard-of-hearing.

The implant consists of an external portion that sits behind the ear and a second portion that is surgically placed under the skin.

PBM has established 17 new Dar-ul-Ehsaas Centres and provided free accommodation and basic amenities of life to 1,730 children of marginalized section of society during the financial year (FY) 2019-20.

In total, PBM was providing accommodation facilities to over 5,500 orphan children. Resident children were being provided furnished accommodation, free nutritious, balanced diet, free education upto Matric and above, free uniform, books, stationary, free summer/winter clothing along with shoes, medical care through government hospitals, skill development, free laundry service, prayer room/religious education, counseling/legal aid for victims of violence and abuse.

Over 100 children are being provided accommodation facility in each Dar- ul- Ehsaas Centre. The incumbent PTI government has enhanced the number of Dar-ul-Ehsas Centres from 36 to 55 during its tenure.

