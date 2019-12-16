PBM to confer scholarships to deserving students of 82 universities

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) would award scholarships to the deserving students of 82 universities of the country by the end of current financial year, official sources Monday disclosed.

According to details, the PBM has so far inked memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with 37 universities and providing scholarships to 5,231 deserving students and more MoUs with 45 universities would be signed for conferring scholarships to the deserving students by the end of current financial year.

