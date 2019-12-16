UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PBM To Confer Scholarships To Deserving Students Of 82 Universities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 06:20 PM

PBM to confer scholarships to deserving students of 82 universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) would award scholarships to the deserving students of 82 universities of the country by the end of current financial year, official sources Monday disclosed.

According to details, the PBM has so far inked memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with 37 universities and providing scholarships to 5,231 deserving students and more MoUs with 45 universities would be signed for conferring scholarships to the deserving students by the end of current financial year.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

 Punjab police failed to trace out PM Khan’s ne ..

16 minutes ago

Actress Payal Rohatgi arrested, sent to jail for p ..

34 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Kazakh President on Indepe ..

51 minutes ago

Extraordinary UNA meeting calls for countering med ..

54 minutes ago

Economy paid a heavy price for exchange rate volat ..

1 hour ago

Family Protection Policy enhances family, communit ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.