PBM To Construct 26 More Shelter Homes In Country's Different Areas

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

PBM to construct 26 more Shelter Homes in country's different areas

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was planning to construct 26 Panah Gahs in various areas of the country in the next few months to provide free night stay and food facilities to transit passengers, daily wagers and others, said official sources.

Talking to APP, an official said at least 26 shelter homes being constructed in various areas of the country - eight each Panah Gahs will be constructed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, five each shelter homes will be constructed in Balochistan and Sindh.

Panah Gahs (Shelter Home) would be established in six divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while two were being established in Peshawar in collaboration with provincial government.

"60 percent of the construction cost of Panah Gahs will be borne by provincial government and 40 percent by PBM.

" The first Panah Gah in Balochistan would start functioning on January 31, 2021, he said. , Five Panah Gahs would be constructed in Karachi, however, eight shelter homes will be constructed in Punjab.

The deserving persons were being provided free medicines, breakfast, lunch and dinner free on charge.

At Islamabad Panah Gah, breakfast was being served among 100 persons daily. Lunch was being provided to 400 and dinner to 100 deserving persons.

A total of 7,999 persons have benefited from Panah Gahs during the November in which meal was served to 7,058 and shelter provided to 941 beneficiaries.

During the last 24 hours, some 2,735 persons have benefitted, meal provided to 2,425 and shelter provided to 310 beneficiaries.

