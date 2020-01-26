PBM to distribute energy efficient stoves to avoid tree cutting

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) plans to distribute Energy Efficient Stoves among the deserving persons of every district of vulnerable areas where wood cutting is rampant.

"One stove costs Rs 8,500, will be distributed among 1,500 families in vulnerable districts of Gilgit-Baltistan and others areas," Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi told APP.

PBM would also spent Rs 100 million for Hen Farming Scheme and Calf Fattening Scheme among marginalised segment of society to make them self sufficient.

The project would be started in the most backward districts of the country.

