PBM to distribute five mln meals during Ramzan, MD Bait-ul-Mal unveils

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) is all set to launch one of its largest relief campaigns during the holy month of Ramzan, aiming to distribute over five million Iftar meal boxes across the country under the Prime Minister’s Special Initiative.

The campaign will target the most deserving and underprivileged segments of society, offering relief to those struggling with poverty and hunger.

In an exclusive interview with APP, Managing Director, PBM, Senator Captain (R) Shaheen Khalid Butt said the initiative would provide ready-to-eat meals through PBM’s existing district-level infrastructure spread across the country.

He highlighted that PBM will utilize mosques, orphan centers, women empowerment centers, schools, and other designated locations for meal distribution, while 33 mobile trucks will operate on different routes to reach the most remote areas.

“PBM already has an extensive infrastructure at the district level, and my team has formalized this entire campaign under my supervision to ensure timely and transparent delivery,” he added.

While Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal is widely known for its financial assistance programs, Senator Butt outlined a major shift in the institution’s vision- transitioning from merely providing aid to empowering people through rehabilitation and self-sufficiency programs.

“Our Primary responsibility is to assist the poor and vulnerable without making people continuously dependent on aid. My vision is to empower people so they can stand on their own feet rather than waiting for help every month,” he said.

He announced that a pilot rehabilitation project is already underway with 15 applicants, focusing on skill development and small business support. After Ramzan, the program will be expanded nationwide to encourage self-reliance.

“We are offering rehabilitation projects where a deserving fruit vendor, whose cart broke down, won’t receive just money – instead, we provide him with a motorized cart to continue his business. This way, we break the cycle of dependency and empower people to earn with dignity,” he added.

One of the flagship projects of PBM, he mentioned, is its Women Empowerment Centers (WECs), where thousands of women are trained in sewing, beautician services, and handicrafts.

“Our women empowerment centers offer six-month vocational training courses. After completing their training, we provide women with sewing machines or other necessary equipment to help them start their own small businesses,” he said.

He further revealed that women with viable business ideas are given multiple machines or tools to set up small-scale production units. “This is not just about providing skills- it’s about empowering women to become job creators in their communities,” he added.

The MD expressed his commitment to integrating persons with disabilities (PWDs) into mainstream society by supporting their livelihoods.

“In Pakistan, there is a misconception that disability means complete inability, which is absolutely wrong. Many disabled individuals are capable of contributing to society if given the right opportunities,” he said.

PBM’s rehabilitation program is offering small business grants, jobs, and assistive tools to differently-abled individuals who want to become self-reliant.

“Many disabled people come to us saying they don’t want charity — they want jobs. We are prioritizing such individuals through our programs,” he added.

He stressed the need for creating awareness at all levels to promote an inclusive society, where public places like banks, police stations, and government offices have proper ramps and assistive facilities.

“If we enable even 20 percent of disabled individuals to become self-reliant, they will no longer be burdens but prideful contributors to society,” he said.

PBM is running state-of-the-art orphanages where children receive quality education, shelter, food, and psychological support.

“In our orphanages, children don’t look like traditional orphans. They have confidence, self-respect, and a sense of belonging. My aim is that when they step into the world, they speak and act like normal citizens- not as vulnerable children,” said Senator Butt.

He emphasized that being an orphan is a test from Allah, not a social curse, and society must accept them with open arms. “Our orphan homes provide a standard of living that is no less than a cadet college dormitory,” he added.

Child labor remains a pressing issue in Pakistan, but PBM is tackling it by establishing schools for child laborers.

“We not only provide free education, uniforms, and one meal a day, but we also compensate parents with PKR 100 per day to motivate them to send their children to school instead of making them work,” he said.

Senator Butt highlighted the importance of involving the private sector and wealthy individuals in expanding PBM’s welfare programs.

“We have an online donation portal on our website where both local and foreign donors can contribute in any Currency. Every penny donated will be used transparently without any management cost,” he assured.

He appealed to philanthropists to trust PBM’s system and help expand its reach, especially during Ramadan. “If people trust us more, we can implement better projects and uplift more lives across Pakistan,” he added.

The MD also revealed that PBM is working on digitalizing its entire system to ensure transparency and efficiency in service delivery. "We are upgrading our infrastructure to make sure that every donation and service is tracked and audited,” he said.

