PBM To Establish 13 More Panagahs In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2022 | 03:40 PM

PBM to establish 13 more Panagahs in 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for a welfare state on the model of Riyast e Madina, Pakistan Bait ul Maal (PBM) is all set to establish 13 new Panagahs (Shelter homes) across the country in 2022.

Aiming to serve the marginalized strata of the society PBM had established 10 Panagahs in 2021 and 16 Panahgah in 2020 where thousands of needy people are being served on daily basis.

Talking to APP, Focal person to Prime Minister on Panagah, Naseem ur Rehman said, "Ehsaas Panagah is a mega project and we are focusing on the development and welfare of downtrodden segment of society." Lauding the Punjab Panagah Authority Bill 2021, he said this bill would help to run the Ehsaas panagah programme on sustainable path to provide quality service to shelter-less people by taking care of them.

It would provide multiple facilities to the deserving people including health care, secure environment and hygienic food in a respectable manner.

He also mentioned that the first ever telehealth system was installed at the five Panagahs of Federal capital to provide free medical services to the labor class which could not afford proper medical treatment due to low wages.

He said more than 100 Panagahs were operational across the country with the collaboration of charity groups, provincial and federal governments.

According to the official website of Panagah, 4,748,787 needy people were served so far out of which 4,484,997 were served by meals and 263,790 were facilitated in shelter since 1st September 2020.

