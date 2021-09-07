PBM to establish 26 'Langar Khana' around all federating units

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) will expand its existing 'Langar Khana' or Alms Houses in all provinces and establish 26 new food serving platforms in October to provide fresh and hot meals to labourers including the poor working on busy highways.

Assistant Director PBM Ms Salma told APP that there were already 12 Langar Khanas established and functional under the Prime Minister's initiative of 'Koi Bhooka na Soye' (no one should sleep hungry).

She said 'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye' (EKBNS) is a new policy initiative of the Federal government to overcome hunger and malnutrition in the country.

She said the initiative was an extension of Ehsaas Langar Policy and it aimed to distribute cooked meals at designated delivery points to people in need especially those at risk of or experiencing hunger.

This programme has been designed in a public private partnership mode whereby Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal will be responsible for the operations of the food trucks and Saylani Welfare International Trust will be responsible for provision of meals, she said.

