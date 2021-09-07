UrduPoint.com

PBM To Establish 26 'Langar Khana' Around All Federating Units

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:16 PM

PBM to establish 26 'Langar Khana' around all federating units

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) will expand its existing 'Langar Khana' or Alms Houses in all provinces and establish 26 new food serving platforms in October to provide fresh and hot meals to labourers including the poor working on busy highways

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) will expand its existing 'Langar Khana' or Alms Houses in all provinces and establish 26 new food serving platforms in October to provide fresh and hot meals to labourers including the poor working on busy highways.

Assistant Director PBM Ms Salma told APP that there were already 12 Langar Khanas established and functional under the Prime Minister's initiative of 'Koi Bhooka na Soye' (no one should sleep hungry).

She said 'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye' (EKBNS) is a new policy initiative of the Federal government to overcome hunger and malnutrition in the country.

She said the initiative was an extension of Ehsaas Langar Policy and it aimed to distribute cooked meals at designated delivery points to people in need especially those at risk of or experiencing hunger.

This programme has been designed in a public private partnership mode whereby Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal will be responsible for the operations of the food trucks and Saylani Welfare International Trust will be responsible for provision of meals, she said.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Poor October All Government

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani pays tribute to her late uncle Major ..

Hadiqa Kiani pays tribute to her late uncle Major Masood Akhtar Kiani

1 minute ago
 Federal Cabinet okays “extraordinary security pl ..

Federal Cabinet okays “extraordinary security plan” for New Zealand’s tour

10 minutes ago
 Babar Azam unhappy over selection of squad for T20 ..

Babar Azam unhappy over selection of squad for T20 World Cup

18 minutes ago
 Huawei Pakistan launches its Tiger Program 2021

Huawei Pakistan launches its Tiger Program 2021

21 minutes ago
 102,868 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

102,868 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

41 minutes ago
 Burjeel Medical City becomes first ESMO-accredited ..

Burjeel Medical City becomes first ESMO-accredited oncology centre of excellence ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.