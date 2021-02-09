UrduPoint.com
PBM To Establish Five Panahgah/Langar Khana In Balochistan

Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

PBM to establish five Panahgah/Langar Khana in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has planned to establish five Panahgah/Langar Khana in Balochistan to facilitate the homeless people.

According to an official source, five Panahgahs/Langar Khana will be established in district Quetta, Qilla Abdullah (Chaman), Gwadar, Chagai (Taftan) and Lasbela.

The shelter and food points will be established to facilitate urban/rural homeless, far away from homes, unemployed, laborers, daily wagers, poor and transit passengers, attendants of the patients, students etc.

The Panahgahs and Langar Khana will provide them valued but temporary/ overnight stay with two-time meals in a respectable manner, the source revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that since September 2020 onwards, the Ehsaas Panahgah project has facilitated a total of 495030 persons including shelter provided to 56306 persons and meals served to 438724 persons till date.

The five Panahgahs in Islamabad Capital Territory region at Bara Kahu, Mandi Mor, Peshawar Mor, Tarlai and Tarnol so far benefited 473519 including shelter provided to 55671 persons and meals served to 417848 people.

The three operational Panahgahs in Sindh have benefited 14254 persons including shelter provided to 625 persons and meals served to 13629 persons. The one Panahgah in Balochistan has so far benefited 7247 persons through serving meals to 7247 persons and shelter to 10 persons.

During this current month (February), the Panahgah initiative has benefited a total of 40369 persons including shelter provided to 3686 and meals served to 36683 persons.

