PBM To Establish WEC, Thalassemia Centres In Barkhan: MD

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 09:10 PM

PBM to establish WEC, Thalassemia Centres in Barkhan: MD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) would soon establish Women Empowerment Centre (WEC) and Thalassemia Centre at Barkhan, Balochistan to facilitate the deserving of the district.

Speaking as a special guest in rehabilitation programme of the deserving, arranged by MNA Shahzain Bugti, Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi said Thalassemia Centre will be set up in collaboration with private sector.

The brilliant students would be conferred merit scholarships to enable them to pursue their studies without any financial problem, said a news release.

A committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Barkhan has been constituted to prepare recommendations for providing assistance to the deserving people of the district.

The members of the committee included district police officer, district health officer and district officer of PBM.

The committee has been mandated to search the deserving persons.

He said the District Management has already handed over a list of 160 patients, who are enduring fatal diseases including heart, cancer and others.

PBM would extend all possible medical facilities to the deserving patients. The special persons of the district would be provided hearing aids, artificial limbs and other required items to enable them to lead normal life.

