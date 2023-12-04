Open Menu

PBM To Highlight Anti-poverty Initiatives With Children's Performances And Open Participation

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2023 | 09:01 PM

PBM to highlight anti-poverty initiatives with children's performances and open participation

PBM's event 'Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal at a Glance' is set to showcase anti-poverty initiatives, featuring children's performances and diverse guest participation, while emphasizing thorough preparations and open involvement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) PBM's event 'Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal at a Glance' is set to showcase anti-poverty initiatives, featuring children's performances and diverse guest participation, while emphasizing thorough preparations and open involvement.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) is organizing the special event, on December 6 at Fatima Jinnah Park here.

The event is designed to spotlight Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's endeavors and initiatives in the fight against poverty, featuring various stalls. The main proceedings will unfold at Aiwan-e-Quaid Hall.

The agenda features presentations by children from Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Sweet Homes and Child Labor Rehabilitation Centers, showcasing various tableaus, dramas, and musical performances.

Notable guests, including media figures, diplomats, parliamentarians, multinational companies, and representatives of national and international NGOs, have received special invitations.

Managing Director, Amir Fida Paracha highlighted the comprehensive preparations undertaken by the administration of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for the event, with officers designated specific responsibilities for various aspects of the program.

Moreover, the PBM invites active involvement in the program from all pertinent circles and stakeholders.

