PBM to hold interviews fo to be held on Dec 22

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Gwadar, Assistant Director Thursday said the interviews for the vacant posts of Project Shelter of PBM would be held on December 22, 2020.

Candidates along with their original educational documents should reach Shelter Center, Coast Hospital Airport Road at 9:00 am sharp.

No excuse would be accepted in case of absence, said a statement issued here on Thursday.