PBM to launch 'E wallet system' for coronavirus affectees: MD

(@FahadShabbir)

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Aon Abbas Buppi Monday announced that Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal, in collaboration with Utility stores has planned to launched an 'E wallet system' to facilitate payments for coronavirus affected families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Aon Abbas Buppi Monday announced that Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal, in collaboration with Utility stores has planned to launched an 'E wallet system' to facilitate payments for coronavirus affected families.

Talking to a private news channel, PBM MD said the we decided to facilitate quarantine families under PBM's E wallet programme.

He explained that in coming days if situation becomes more critical most of the wages of employees who were not working and otherwise would have lost their jobs, were being covered by this E wallet system.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal would start this programme to help families who were quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic in different cities, he added.

He said in a bid to help novel coronavirus (COVID-19), PBM after the cabinet approval would launched an E Wallet system and an official website for coronavirus affectees where the deserving people would be financially help out.

The government was exploring ways to provide additional help to common people and financial supporting them during the coronavirus crisis, he added.

As part of the plans, the PBM will pay to utility stores for wages for employees unable to work as a result of the health crisis.

The 14-day quarantine might be easy for people with enough money. But for poor people, staying home means a loss of income so PBM has decided to help them financially, he added.

He said PBM with the help of district administration has formed a committee to collect data of citizens in the district due to the threat of coronavirus outbreak.

The committee will collect complete data of the citizens in the district and hand it over to the PBM and after getting the data PBM will able to assist the deserving persons under this new E system for corona affected persons.

"The government is fighting a war against the coronavirus and PBM is playing its part in it by developing the Website and E wallet system. Corona website will be launched soon," he said.

He said the citizens will be shared with regular updates and instructions being passed by the government from time to time via this website.

He also greeted the nation on 23rd March and requested them for social distancing as self-isolation or quarantine is one of the key strategies in "flattening the curve" of infection rates.