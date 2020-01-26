UrduPoint.com
PBM To Launch Orphan Donors Support Program To Help Orphans' Mothers

Umer Jamshaid 5 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) is set to launch an Orphan Donors Support Programme (ODSP) to extend financial help among the widows of low income group, Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi said.

Talking to APP, he said initially 100 widows would be registered from each district of the country. The widow mother of one orphan child would be paid Rs8,000 and Rs12,000 will be paid to the mother of two orphan children after every three months for meeting the expenses of children.

He said he sincerely believes that a mother can better take care of her child as comparing to orphanage, so PBM was planning to help widow mothers.

Responding to a question he said the deserving widows would be selected on merit sans sustaining any political influence.

PBM has also written letters to multinational companies, chamber of commerceto donate in the ODSP the sizable chunk of their budget allocated for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to help orphans in getting basic amenities of life.

