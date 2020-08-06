UrduPoint.com
PBM To Open 54 New Women Empowerment Centers This Year

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 04:55 PM

PBM to open 54 new women empowerment centers this year

Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) has decided to extend the circle of women empowerment centres at tehsils level as 54 new centers to be opened this year

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) has decided to extend the circle of women empowerment centres at tehsils level as 54 new centers to be opened this year.

Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi has issued orders to expand the centers at tehsils along with district headquarters.

District head PBM Muzaffargarh Syed Kashif Saleem expressed these views while talking to journalists on Thursday.

He said that the Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal was taking various initiatives to get employment opportunities for women through skills.

The women empowerment centers were working at districts across the country first while it was decided to extend it at tehsils level where training of stitching, beautician and information technology to be imparted to women.

The centers were being opened in South Punjab's tehsils including Kot Addu, Taunsa, Kabirwala,Shujabad, Jalalpur, Chobara, Ahmed Pur Sharqia, Jaampur,Liaqutpur and Vehari.

Director Bait-ul-Maal South Punjab Malik Arshad has issued orders to Assistant Directors of all districts in this regard.

It was first time in history of the country that women centers were being opened on large scale where education with scholarship to be given to women and certificates also be awarded them which would help them to get a better job, he added.

