PBM To Provide 150 Scholarships To Deserving Students Of FJWU,ICMA

February 02, 2022

PBM to provide 150 scholarships to deserving students of FJWU,ICMA

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) on Wednesday joined hand with Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants (ICMA) to provide 150 scholarships to deserving talented students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) on Wednesday joined hand with Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants (ICMA) to provide 150 scholarships to deserving talented students.

In a ceremony held here in PBM Head Office, Managing Director Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar signed the MoUs while Director FJWU, Dr. Shoaib Akhtar, and Regional Director ICMA, Abdul Hafeez validated the MoUs with their signatures.

The MoUs articulate the PBM's yearly support to 100 postgraduate deserving and promising students of FJWU while 50 such students in ICMA.

The MoUs also affirm the bonding of both the educational Institutes with PBM for carrying out the Impact Evaluation Studies, various social activities including the celebration of the International Days, and general public awareness campaigns about diseases and other social issues.

PBM will also offer internships to the students for community work across the country.

Addressing the events, Managing Director PBM, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar reaffirmed the Government's commitment to accommodating downtrodden segments of the society with a note that "we are determined to invest in youth taking all the possible measures to eliminate the financial barriers to their educational track."He said, equipped with digital infrastructure and computerized network to the district level, PBM is committed to accomplishing the responsibility to support such students who are promising and also willing to complete their studies but unfortunately, unable to pay their tuition fee being part of a poor family.

Expressing their gratitude to PBM, both the directors appreciated the initiative for keeping the deserving students on their educational journey giving hope and pleasure to their parents as well.

