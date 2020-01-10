PBM to provide scholarships to deserving students

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) would provide scholarships to deserving students of Government Postgraduate College, Nowshera and Institute of Cost and Management Accountants (ICMA), Islamabad every year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) would provide scholarships to deserving students of Government Postgraduate College, Nowshera and Institute of Cost and Management Accountants (ICMA), Islamabad every year.

In a ceremony held here at PBM Head Office, Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi witnessed the signing ceremony inked by Director R & D PBM Dr. Zafar Khan Safdar and Principal Postgraduate College Nowshera, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ishaque to benefit the deserving students, said a press release.

Following that, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held at ICMA Campus, Islamabad to help the deserving students to continue their studies despite having no resources to pay the fee.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director PBM emphasized the need to follow the flourishing personalities who explore their talents and worked hard to achieve their targets.

He also asked the youngsters to make their life determined by carrying out the social services for well being of the vulnerable humanity.

The Managing Director said that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal was leading the country towards a social welfare state as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, with its eminent pro-poor services like grants for the treatment of poor patients suffering from cancer, hepatitis, cardiac, kidney dialyses, thalassemia , educational stipends for underprivileged students, women empowerment, eradication of child labour, support to disabled persons, provision of education, food, clothing and other basic needs of life to orphan and deprived children, special packages for the special persons and so on.

Chairman ICMA Adil Amin and Honorary Secretary ICMA Shahzad Ahmed Malik expressed their gratitude to the Managing Director PBM for such a valuable practical initiative to enable the deserving students to complete their education.

Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi and Chairman ICMA Adil Amin signed the MoU to support the deserving students every year.