PBM To Set Up Panagah Centres In Every Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:30 PM

PBM to set up Panagah Centres in every division

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) would soon establish 'Panagah Centres' in every division of the country to provide shelter and other basic amenities of life to daily wagers and homeless persons in a safe and secure environment.

According to a press release, PBM has been assigned the management control of the existing Panagahs and tasked to set up new ones in various areas of the country to provide solace to shelter less people.

The programme of establishing the centres has been launched to provide free accommodation, meal and other basic facilities to pauper, low income labours, shelterless and destitute persons.

