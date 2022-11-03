UrduPoint.com

PBM Trains 277,328 Women In Various Trades

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has so far provided training to 277,328 women through its 163 Women Empowerment Centers in various trades to make them self-sufficient.

According to an official source, these women have been trained in various skills including cutting, drafting, tailoring, hand embroidery, machine embroidery, hand knitting, fabric painting, block printing, zari work, beautician, computer, khadi work and dresses, etc.

The PBM is serving the disadvantaged segments in various sectors including health, education, child protection, and other social safety programmes.

The source revealed that so far 314 surgeries of Cochlear Implant have been done within the budgetary allocations of Rs.

332.29 million while PBM has spent Rs. 430 million on 23,157 persons with disabilities during the last four years.

On the education side, the PBM has granted a total of 21,249 scholarships worth Rs. 593 million during the last four years.

The PBM provides education stipends to poor students from Grade tenth to Ph.D, and professional education like MBBS, Engineering, etc.

The PBM's Shelter Homes free night stays and breakfasts were served to 616,500 people and free dinners were served to 5,515,357 people across Pakistan while through the "Roti Sab Key Liye" initiative, 3,387,595 meals have been served.

