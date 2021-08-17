UrduPoint.com

PBM, UAE Provide Artificial Limbs To 61 Paralysed Persons

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 08:47 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) in collaboration with UAE Embassy and Prosthetic and Orthotic Science (PIPOS) has provided artificial limbs to some 61 paralysed persons, who became disabled as a result of result of Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) blasts, terrorism-related events, accidents in Sought Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) in collaboration with UAE Embassy and Prosthetic and Orthotic Science (PIPOS) has provided artificial limbs to some 61 paralysed persons, who became disabled as a result of result of Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) blasts, terrorism-related events, accidents in Sought Waziristan.

In a ceremony held in UAE Embassy, the persons with disabilities (PWDs) from Waziristan were provided Artificial Limbs with the support of UAE Embassy.

Addressing the ceremony, Managing Director PBM expressed his gratitude to UAE envoy to work jointly with PBM for extending generous support to provide Artificial Limbs to the PWDs ensuring their mobility.

Highlighting the ceremony, PBM Managing Director Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokar revealed his passion to extend the support to the PWDs of Balochistan Province as well with the aim to accommodate around 2000 PWDs, under the flagship of Prime Minister's Ehsaas Programe for resilient recovery of the vulnerable persons.

Underlining the brotherly relations between the two countries, Managing Director PBM said that the welfare projects of UAE in our country are echo of kindness and affection to the deserving people.

On the occasion, Managing Director PBM and UAE envoy also paid tribute to all the courageous PWDs who defeated their disabilities and selected the way towards independent and honorable life. PWDs present over there were also awarded financial support from UAE envoy, after the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi was of the view that Pakistan and UAE were enjoying 50 years of brotherly diplomatic relations. He said that it's a matter of pleasure and satisfaction to me for bringing the PWDs back into the active life. Applauding the pro-poor services of PBM, UAE Ambassador vowed to strengthen link with the organization in serving the humanity.

Managing Director PBM, Malik Zaheer Abbas and UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi met with the persons encouraging them to live an independent and self-reliant life.

