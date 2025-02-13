PBM, WHO Discuss Collaborative Efforts To Support Paediatric Cancer Patients
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 09:31 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Senator Captain Shaheen Khalid Butt, and the World Health Organization (WHO) Deputy Representative in Pakistan, Ms. Ellen, discussed exploring potential collaborative measures to improve access to treatment for children with cancer during a meeting held at the PBM Head Office on Thursday.
Highlighting the initiatives for the treatment of poor patients, Managing Director PBM enlightened the participants that PBM spends most of its budget for the medical treatment of deserving patients suffering from cancer, kidney disease, cardiac issues, thalassemia, hepatitis and for minor or major surgeries.
Underlining Federal government’s commitment for strengthening healthcare infrastructure making the quality treatment accessible to every citizen of the country, he expressed his determination for taking concrete steps in order to support the poor and deserving patients.
Managing Director PBM further explained the 108217 cancer patients have been supported for their medical treatment by PBM since year 2008, disbursing 13.
946 billion. Shaheen Khalid Butt, commending the valuable services of WHO, expressed his gratitude to the Deputy Representative WHO for extending cooperation with PBM.
On the occasion, Deputy WHO Representative, Ms. Ellen gave details of WHO Global Initiative for Childhood cancers and its achievements. Commending the PBM's efforts in providing cancer treatment, she emphasized the importance to establish facilities for social support (residential, nutritional, emotional and psychosocial) for the family of cancer patients.
Ms. Ellen also offered the technical assistance from WHO in identifying the gaps and improving the quality of care for children with cancer.
WHO consultant and pediatric oncologist Dr. Sumbal Saeed, Dr. Saadia Shahzad and Director IT Kashif Nadeem from PBM were also present on the occasion.
