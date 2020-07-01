The Facilitation Centres of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) would start functioning in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiotherapy Institute (NORI), here from Wednesday

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza will inaugurate the Facilitation Centres at two hospitals of the Federal capital.

According to an official, the medical assistance applicants will no more required to come to PBM office as their applications would be received and processed at these Facilitation Counters being operationalised at PIMS and NORI under one window operation.

Some other Facilitation Centres would soon be established at provincial headquarters and at divisional levels to facilitate the beneficiaries.In the third phase, the facilitation centres will be established at district level, he said.

The technological innovations would improve the ability to respond to applicants in an efficient manner while meeting the challenge of handling an ever-increasing number of applicants.

PBM beneficiaries will receive a comprehensive solution for speedy disposal of their medical cases through e-processing and digitalization sans visiting PBM. The automation would help facilitate poor beneficiaries across the country and will make the process easier, transparent, reliable and user-friendly.

The facilitation centre was fully equipped with the queue and beneficiary management system. The centre ensures greater accountability and transparency besides simplifying transaction procedures and increasing public satisfaction index.

The Facilitation Centres have already been working at PBM head office and it regional offices to provide speedy, hassle free medical services to the beneficiaries visiting the office and stream lining the process of providing medical assistance.

PBM was contributing in poverty reduction through various Individual Financial Assistance (IFA) programmes including general financial assistance, education stipend, individual rehabilitation programmes, etc.