PBM's Future Strategies, Welfare Initiatives Reviewed
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Director South Punjab Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Rana Ramzan Tahir chaired a meeting with assistant directors from the Regional Office and field district offices of south Punjab to discuss future strategies and welfare initiatives. It was his first official meeting since assuming office.
The meeting also included a farewell ceremony for former director south Punjab, Maher Mazhar Abbas, who awarded appreciation certificates and shields to assistant directors in recognition of their outstanding performance. The officials expressed gratitude for his contributions.
Assistant Director Muzaffargarh Kashif Saleem was specially recognised for his exceptional performance and awarded by the former director.
South Punjab has Rs. 390 million budget for financial aid, but rising applications in general, medical, education, special friends, and cochlear implant categories have necessitated additional funding. Requests for an increased budget have been made to Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gillani. Policy implementation was being ensured in PBM Sweet Homes, Women Empowerment Centers (WEC), Shelter Homes, and KSKL.
The meeting concluded with a collective commitment to enhancing Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal’s outreach and effectiveness in South Punjab.
