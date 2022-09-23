ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's (PBM) ISO certification 9001:2015 has been extended for the next year as an acknowledgment for providing the best services to the beneficiaries at par with international standards.

A ceremony held here in PBM head office in which PBM Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha received the certification from Company Manager PMS certification Irum Jahangir.

Addressing the ceremony, the PBM Managing Director said that obtaining the ISO certificate was an honor for any institution; PBM was among the few public sector organizations having met the criteria for ISO certification. "The extension of ISO certification for one more year was a matter of satisfaction for which the PBM team was commendable for making the performance sustainable and continuous", he remarked.

Amir Paracha also paid tribute to the ISO team members who supported for the significant changes within the organization. He also expressed his desire that the ISO team would keep supporting the PBM for extending e-governance making the organization more innovative and vibrant.

Irum Jahangir, while congratulating PBM for the re-certification, expressed her willingness to introduce more training sessions for the PBM employees in future for their capacity building.

On the occasion, appreciation letters and shields were also awarded to the team members who worked jointly for the implementation of ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System in PBM.