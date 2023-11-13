ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Amir Fida Paracha Monday conducted a 'Khuly Ketchery' personally met with beneficiaries, discussed the implementation of their requests, and instructed relevant departments to prioritize requests based on established criteria.

The beneficiaries presented their requests regarding medical, education, disability welfare, and other matters during the session.

The beneficiaries and the applicants expressed their gratitude to MD for the input and commitment to resolving their issues.

Furthermore, MD Bait-ul-Mal emphasized that his office is always open to beneficiaries and that it was his first priority to individually meet with them in the office premises upon joining the office every day.

He assured a policy of providing accessible assistance to Bait-ul-Mal beneficiaries and deserving individuals.